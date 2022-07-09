Maleske addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Kris Maleske, community services director for the Mattoon School District, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Maleske talked to the group about the district's new regional innovation and technology center, called Leader Innovating for Tomorrow or LIFT. The mission of the center is to prepare a regional workforce and develop leaders for the 21st century.

LIFT provides a path to connect Central Illinois high school juniors and seniors to career and college pathways in communications, childcare, information technology, HVAC/green energy, construction and manufacturing, and culinary arts/hospitality.