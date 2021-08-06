Mars Petcare adapting to worker shortage challenges

MATTOON – The Mars Petcare Plant has needed to continue to adapt its employee recruitment efforts to meet challenges created by the ongoing worker shortage in the region.

Plant Manager Kim Adamson said their initial challenge was meeting production requirements safely with so many open positions. She said getting qualified new associates quickly was difficult, which left teams understaffed as they kept the plant running 24/7.

Adamson said the shortage also has had similar affects on the plant’s supporting temporary staffing agency, directly limiting what the facility was able to produce and when.

“The timing overall couldn’t have been worse, as we have added new systems and seen fantastic growth in our brands and, as such, have been actively trying to increase our workforce staffing targets beyond just filling the positions opened," Adamson said. “We have made slow, but steady, progress to close our staffing gap, but the influx of so many new hires creates its own challenge with resources for onboarding and skills training.”

Adamson said ongoing recruitment efforts have included social media and radio advertising, walk-in interviews with on-site application help, and two spring hiring events at the Cross County Mall helped almost 60 people complete applications and same-day interviews.

In addition, Adamson said the plant implemented wage increases for current associates that allowed it to make a significant increase for entry level pay. It also has been offering $1,500 sign-on bonuses for many posts.

Most of the current open positions are for machine operators and warehouse operators. Other jobs can be seen on the careers page at mars.com.

Adamson said she wants prospective employees to know that the plant has been part of the Mattoon community since 1979 and currently employs more than 250 associates. They produce Temptations cat treats, Pedigree and Cesar dry dog food, Dentastix oral care dog treats, and Jumbone mini treats.

“Today, our plant is the largest producer of dry pet food and treats in the Mars Petcare North America network, with products manufactured in our facility being distributed nationally to serve pet parents in more than half of the country,” Adamson said. She added that Mars has invested $90 million in the facility during the last 10 years and made four expansions.

Adamson said Mars Petcare places an importance on associate development and engagement. She said the company provides continuous training for all associates and the Mattoon plant received a training grant in 2019 from the Illinois Manufacturers Association.

“We encourage our associates to make a positive impact in the communities they live and work in by providing 16 hours of paid time each year for every associate to use in a volunteer capacity of their choosing,” Adamson said, adding that they have helped causes such as the food bank and animal shelter.

