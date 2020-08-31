Mattex hosts Fifth Annual Veterans Day furnace giveaway

COLES COUNTY — Mattex Service Company is hosting its 5th annual Veterans Day Furnace Giveaway to benefit a deserving Veteran in need within Champaign, Piatt or Coles County.
In 2015, after hearing the stories of Veterans and Veteran families employed by Mattex, the company became highly aware of the needs of Veterans within the local community. In an effort to thank deserving Veterans for their great sacrifice, Mattex has hosted an annual giveaway to benefit one local Veteran and their family each fall.
“We are a Veteran and Veteran family-run business,” says Mike Nichelson, President and CEO of Mattex Service Company. “Five years ago, we quickly realized that there was a great need to recognize the sacrifice of Veterans and their families. We want to honor their sacrifice by meeting the vital needs of our Veterans and providing a necessary furnace replacement for their home. It’s a small way to give back in recognition of a huge sacrifice, but we’ve been honored to provide this free furnace every year and look forward to selecting our fifth winner.”
Since 2015, Mattex has donated a Trane furnace, as well as all labor and equipment costs, to a deserving Veteran and their family each Veterans Day.
Nominations are currently open and will close on Saturday, October 31st at 9 p.m.. The winner of the free furnace will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11.
Local community members can submit their nomination of a Veteran through the Mattex website by visiting mattexservice.com/veterans. The nomination form collects information on the Veteran’s service, awards, community involvement and overall need. The nominee must own their own home and reside within Mattex’s service area-- Champaign, Piatt or Coles County. They must also have been honorably discharged.
Mattex utilizes a nominations committee -- composed of Veterans and Veteran family members employed by Mattex -- to read through nomination forms and select a winner of the free furnace.
Nominees are judged against criteria based upon length of service, level of need and overall community impact.
Mattex Service Company, founded in 1994, provides heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services for residential and commercial properties from their business locations within Champaign, Monticello and Mattoon.
