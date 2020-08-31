Mattex hosts Fifth Annual Veterans Day furnace giveaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLES COUNTY — Mattex Service Company is hosting its 5th annual Veterans Day Furnace Giveaway to benefit a deserving Veteran in need within Champaign, Piatt or Coles County.

In 2015, after hearing the stories of Veterans and Veteran families employed by Mattex, the company became highly aware of the needs of Veterans within the local community. In an effort to thank deserving Veterans for their great sacrifice, Mattex has hosted an annual giveaway to benefit one local Veteran and their family each fall.

“We are a Veteran and Veteran family-run business,” says Mike Nichelson, President and CEO of Mattex Service Company. “Five years ago, we quickly realized that there was a great need to recognize the sacrifice of Veterans and their families. We want to honor their sacrifice by meeting the vital needs of our Veterans and providing a necessary furnace replacement for their home. It’s a small way to give back in recognition of a huge sacrifice, but we’ve been honored to provide this free furnace every year and look forward to selecting our fifth winner.”

Since 2015, Mattex has donated a Trane furnace, as well as all labor and equipment costs, to a deserving Veteran and their family each Veterans Day.