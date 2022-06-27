Mattoon area group bringing small businesses together

MATTOON — Entrepreneurs Mark and Pam King are novices at social media, so they needed help to grow the online presence of their relatively new businesses, Decals Plus Laser. They did not have to look far for assistance.

Pam King, of Mattoon, said she has turned to Get it Gone co-owner Chelsy Lorance of Oakland, as they are both members of the grassroots Mattoon Area Business Networking group. This group brings small-business owners together to socialize, share information, and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Lorance, who is adept with social media, is one of the upcoming guest speakers.

"It's just such a great group. Everyone is ready to help each other out. It has been a real blessing for us," King said.

Melissa Harden, owner of Studio 21 photography in Mattoon, founded the Mattoon Area Business Networking group in 2019. It now has a self-named group page on Facebook with more than 400 members.

Harden said learning about a Champaign area business networking group inspired her to start a similar effort in the Mattoon area, beginning with a variety of meeting times and locations. She said about six months ago they set a regular meeting schedule of 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the Elevate entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

"I really wanted to network with other businesses and see how we can help each other out, and it has really taken off," Harden said. "We are like a support system for Mattoon area businesses."

Harden, who coordinates the meetings with the help of local entrepreneur Kari Jones and Amy Patrick, said they have hosted guest speakers on branding, finances, marketing, trouble shooting and many other business topics.

The guest presentations occur between a meal, $10 per person, and networking time at Elevate. Harden said the meetings take place in an informal, personalized setting that complements the long standing business support services offered by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

Get it Gone co-owner Ryan Hayden said he and Lorance recently joined the Mattoon Chamber, after becoming members of the Charleston and Oakland ones, to get their name out to those who have not seen them on Facebook. He said they have used posts and videos, including one that drew 30,000 views, to promote their driveway friendly trash bin rentals, junk removal, and home clean out services.

Hayden said he is a veteran hauler in the waste removal industry, but had no experience as an entrepreneur prior to Get it Gone starting. Hayden said he has appreciate the information shared by the Mattoon Area Business Networking group, including how to value a business' services so that its pricing can be affordable while covering service costs.

King said she and her husband have been adding to the technology for their Decals Plus Laser gift personalization business since starting it five years ago, including acquiring a vinyl cutter, sublimation printer, and laser engraver. They can place personalized images and messages on vinyl decals and lettering, flags, signs, magnets, banners, cups, door mats, key chains, signs and more.

Decals Plus Laser has been a member of Mattoon Area Business Networking since this group's early days. King said they appreciate being able to meet with other entrepreneurs in a relaxed setting, get to ask questions of guest speakers and "actually get the answers," and get introduced to Elevate's support services.

"I just thought if we could get together with other business and we could network with each other, it's a plus for all of us," King said of joining.

