MATTOON — During Luci Englum's tenure as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce's 2022 board president, that organization's Business Expo returned in the fall after a two year absence.

Now, 2023 board President Delia Bunyard said she hopes to expand on that momentum in providing business support services in 2023 as the Chamber and the community as a whole continues to recover from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"It's nice to get back to being in person. That's a big part of what we do is networking," said Bunyard, who is a broker with Century 21-KIMA Properties in Mattoon.

The board presidency will ceremonially pass from Englum to Bunyard during the Chamber's annual dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the McKenna-Yost Convention Center in the Hilton Garden Inn, which opened in late fall.

Luci Englum, who is Decatur-Mattoon district manager for Cromwell Radio, said she is excited about recent economic development and what's in the works for the future, including a firing range business on the west side of town and a sports complex on the east side.

Bunyard and Englum, as immediate past president, will both serve on the board in the new year as it works on growing the Chamber's networking events for the business community, such as Business After Hours open house, the annual golf outing, and the Expo.

"We are looking at ways of making that Expo bigger and better for 2023," Englum said.