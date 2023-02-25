Summers also noted that Melvin, as a citizen of Mattoon, has led Rural King's purchase and revitalization of the Cross County Mall, and its sponsorship of Harvest of Hope contemporary Christian music concerts at Peterson Park in recent years.
"All towns need leaders who can say 'what if.' All towns need leaders who will challenge the status quo," Summers said.
Melvin thanked the Chamber for the Citizen of the Year honor and his Rural King teammates for their roles in ongoing community development projects. He also encouraged community members in attendance to build upon the growing economic strength of Mattoon in retail and other sectors.
"I am just really excited in the way this community has been coming together on everything that has been going on. It's just been awesome," Melvin said.
Additional information about the dinner and presentation of awards there will appear in a subsequent article.
Rural King CEO Alex Melvin, at left, receives the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year Award from Chamber Director Ed Dowd during the Chamber's annual dinner Saturday evening at the McKenna Yost Convention Center.