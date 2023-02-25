MATTOON — Rural King Chief Executive Officer Alex Melvin has received the Citizen of the Year Award from the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday evening, the Chamber presented this honor to Melvin during its annual dinner at the McKenna-Yost Convention Center in the new Hilton Garden Inn.

The KC Summers Auto Group's Keith Summers, who announced the award, noted that Mattoon-based Rural King has grown to operate 135 stores in 13 states.

Summers also noted that Melvin, as a citizen of Mattoon, has led Rural King's purchase and revitalization of the Cross County Mall, and its sponsorship of Harvest of Hope contemporary Christian music concerts at Peterson Park in recent years.

In addition, Summers said Melvin is leading efforts to develop a planned sports complex and retail area at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon.

"All towns need leaders who can say 'what if.' All towns need leaders who will challenge the status quo," Summers said.

Melvin thanked the Chamber for the Citizen of the Year honor and his Rural King teammates for their roles in ongoing community development projects. He also encouraged community members in attendance to build upon the growing economic strength of Mattoon in retail and other sectors.

"I am just really excited in the way this community has been coming together on everything that has been going on. It's just been awesome," Melvin said.

Additional information about the dinner and presentation of awards there will appear in a subsequent article.