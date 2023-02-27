MATTOON — There have been some sizable changes along the Illinois Route 16 east corridor since the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 annual dinner in April.

Dunham's Sports opened in July in the Cross County Mall's west anchor store space, filling a void left by J.C. Penney closing there in 2021. The Hilton Garden Inn, with 102 rooms, and the adjoining McKenna-Yost Convention Center, with seating for up to 550 people, opened in late fall along with an on-site Stix Bar & Grille at 100 Coles Centre Parkway.

Other changes could be in the works in the future through plans for the 110-acre Emerald Acres Sports Connection at the southwest corner of Route 16 and Interstate 57.

The Chamber held its 2023 annual dinner Saturday night in the new convention center, developed by Yost Enterprises of Charleston and its partners. There, the Chamber also presented its surprise Citizen of the Year Award to Rural King CEO Alex Melvin, who has played leading roles in redeveloping the mall and planning for Emerald Acres.

KC Summers Auto Group owner Keith Summers, who announced the award, said beforehand that Coles County has been fortunate to have longtime banking, education and healthcare institutions in the community and to have new developments taking place.

"We have so many things that are rolling for us. It seems like lots of nice new things are happening in Coles County and Mattoon," Summers said, citing the hotel and convention center as an example. "I am so proud of this facility. Isn't it nice to have this gorgeous new place."

As part of the award announcement, Summers noted Mattoon-based Rural King has grown to encompass 135 stores in 13 states while still being active in its hometown.

Summers said Rural King, under Melvin's leadership, purchased the Cross County Mall and redeveloped it at a time when malls in many other communities have fallen victim to internet sales and poor management. Rural King moved its Mattoon store into the then-vacant east anchor space in 2019, and has recruited national retailers Marshalls and Glik's to the mall.

In addition, Summers said Rural King has sponsored Harvest of Hope contemporary Christian music concerns in recent years at Peterson Park. These concerts have filled Grimes Fields with spectators.

"All towns need leaders who can say 'what if.' All towns need leaders who will challenge the status quo," Summers said.

Regarding Emerald Acres, Rural King has offered to donate 110 acres for the sports complex and open 40 adjacent acres it owns to commercial development. Plans call for the complex to include a 150,000 square-foot indoor complex with eight basketball/16 volleyball courts; outdoor space with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields for hosting tournaments.

During his acceptance speech, Melvin said retail industry sales figures show that Coles County's two Walmart stores generate more than twice as much revenue as Effingham's one, Mattoon's Home Depot brings in more than Champaign's, Mattoon's Marshalls and Dunham's are their parent companies' top Illinois stores, and Coles County's two Rural Kings are among the top locations in the country.

Melvin encouraged community members in attendance to continue building upon that economic strength.

"I am just really excited in the way this community has been coming together on everything that has been going on. It's just been awesome," Melvin said, as he thanked the Chamber and his Rural King teammates for their support.

Saturday's dinner also included the presentation of the announced Small Business of the Year Award to Latonya's Pet Care Services and the surprise Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award to Erica Tomasello, a customer service representative with First Neighbor Bank.

Tomasello, who has served as an Ambassador since 2014, said she enjoys volunteering at the Chamber's annual golf outing and other events because its fun and a great way to get to know people in the Mattoon community.