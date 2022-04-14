Mattoon Chamber of Commerce to hold Annual Dinner

MATTOON – The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner will be held at the Mattoon Eagles Club from 5-11 p.m. Friday, April 22.

The dinner is held each year as a celebration of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce member businesses and provides a chance for members to meet the current volunteer board of directors and officers and thank outgoing board members.

The Chamber will also present awards for the 2021 Citizen of the Year, 2021 Small Business of the Year, and 2021 Chamber Ambassador of the Year. A special Excellence Award will also be presented to Sarah Bush Lincoln in honor of its first responders and its devotion to the health and safety of our community.

During the evening’s program, the Chamber will recognize the 2021 Mattoon Chamber Board President James Rieck and outgoing board members, Sherri Branson; Evan Drummond; Blake Fairchild; and Patty Peterson. The 2022 members and officer are Luci Englum, president; Delia Bunyard, vice-president; Sarah Greider, second vice-president; Alex Hagen, treasurer; James Rieck, past-president; Jeff Collings; Clay Dean; Mike Love; Bonnie Moore; Sarah Will; Brian Nichols; Jake Dively; Lisa Hubbartt; Dale Righter; Black Pierce; and Rob Scheffer.

The Chamber will briefly introduce the 2020 Citizen and Small Business of the Year award winners, Scott Eggleston and West & Company. The 2020 awards were presented to the recipients at their business locations after the 2020 dinner was cancelled due to COVID- 19 concerns.

The 2022 Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Dinner is set to begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour and a buffet dinner catered by Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner at 6:30 p.m. Following the evening’s program will be entertainment by Sound City Band from 8-11 p.m.

The public is invited to join the celebration. Tickets are $50 each, which includes dinner and entertainment, and can be obtained through the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, 1518 Broadway Ave., or by calling 217-235-5661.

