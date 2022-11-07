Mattoon Chamber reminds community about the importance of Veterans Day

“Honor to the Soldier, and Sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

We live in a community full of remarkable people. People who go out and work every day to provide for their families and to provide the services and products we want and need. People who work hard at teaching our children and helping them succeed. People who are dedicated to helping those who are sick, or in need, or need guidance, and the people who work so hard to protect us.

And then there are those people among us, heroes disguised as neighbors and friends, or the guy at the table next to us at the diner, or the woman sitting by us at the high school football game, who answered the call to serve this nation, some during wartime and some during times of peace, all having taken the oath to defend and preserve this nation. We call these people veterans.

Now, most veterans do not see themselves as heroes, they are uncomfortable with that description, and that’s okay because most true heroes are humble. But the word hero actually derives from the Greek word “heros,” which literally translated means protector or defender.

It is our veterans who secured our independence and who have fought to preserve this nation and safeguard our very way of life. They were willing to leave their families behind while putting their lives on the line when called to serve. And when their service was done, they returned home, some bearing physical and mental scars earned in combat, some struggling to reintegrate, and took up the reins of life in America, raising families, and becoming active and valuable members of our communities. And that is the reason they have earned our admiration.

Our appreciation is not necessarily due to some real or imagined battlefield heroics we might bestow on them — although we certainly do hold those who have served in combat in the highest esteem. We also appreciate the grit and determination of the men and women who made the commitment, whether compulsory or voluntary, to protect us, knowing they might put themselves in harm’s way.

Veterans are the heartbeat of America and, as such, the heartbeat of our community. Their commitment to serve in our Armed Forces has shaped our nation, just as their steadfastness and devotion now helps shape our community.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and I would like to challenge our community to do what we do best — let’s show our local veterans our appreciation. Let’s show up at the Veterans Day parade. Maybe it isn’t the longest or flashiest or even the most conveniently timed parade, but its significance tops them all. And while it may not net children a lot of candy, it offers something far more important: a lesson in respect and courtesy.

Maybe have your children make cards for veterans in nursing homes, and write one yourself, stop by your veteran neighbor’s house and shake their hand, or hug your veteran friend.