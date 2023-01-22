Mattoon Chamber sees projects and growth on the horizon

Mattoon has a lot of great projects and growth on the horizon for 2023 and beyond.

Some of the many things that will be taking shape this year include the Emerald Acres Sports Connection, Semi Auto Sports indoor gun range and retail shop, the possibility of a Fortune 500 company moving into the former LSC Communications/Donnelley facility, Warren James Winery, the Broadway Avenue Streetscaping project, and Central Roofing's new corporate headquarters in the former S & K Air Tool and Supply facility on Dewitt Avenue.

These new projects, along with the recent opening of the Hilton Garden Inn and McKenna-Yost Convention Center, are just some of the many things that will improve and grow our community.

The city of Mattoon and developers are working hard to be able to break ground on the Emerald Acres Sports Connection sometime this year. The goal is to complete the indoor component of the project in the first phase sometime this year. The indoor facility will be 126,000 square feet with eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a family entertainment center, and a space for a sports medicine tenant. The indoor facility will be able to accommodate multiple entertainment functions as well.

The investors expect the total project to be completed in 2024. It will encompass a total of 150 acres, generate nearly $24 million in direct spending, add 59,000 additional hotel stays, and is expected to draw over 500,000 visitors to Mattoon each year.

A group of investors plan to break ground this spring on a new 17,000 square foot indoor gun range and firearm related retail facility southeast of Rural King's Corporate Headquarters. The current project will be run by Semi Auto Sports, Inc.

The Warren James Winery should be completed sometime this spring. It will have a 26-acre vineyard and pollinator area. There will be walking trails throughout the vineyard and bee hives to make Mead along with traditional California variety wines. The winery will not be able to produce wine locally until year four of growing grapes; however, they will carry many wines, craft cocktails and bar items all year round.

The city of Mattoon was able to secure a grant to finish the downtown Broadway Avenue Streetscaping project from 14th and Broadway to 16th and Broadway this spring and summer. It will be very similar to the 1700 block through the 1900 block of Broadway and will greatly enhance the downtown experience, especially with the addition of the new pocket park in the former Shores Jewelry location, which is now just a vacant lot. Alex Benishek as part of Mattoon in Motion was able to secure a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile and the property owner has agreed to complete the remainder of the project which will be an amazing addition to the beautification of downtown Mattoon.