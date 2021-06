Mattoon Chamber to hold membership forums on potential merger with Charleston

MATTOON — The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has scheduled forums on Monday, June 14, and June 28 to provide information to members regarding the potential merger with this business organization's Charleston counterpart.

The forums have been organized as a part of the Mattoon and Charleston Chamber Merger Committee plan, and these two events will only be open to Mattoon Chamber members. The forums will include a presentation on the details of the proposed merger, with time allocated for a question and answer session afterward.

Both forums will be held in the former JCPenney's location at the west end of the Cross County Mall, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing Mattoon Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd at director@mattoonchamber.com.

The Charleston and Mattoon Chamber executive boards have approved a merger resolution and plan to forward the proposal on for a vote by the respective memberships of those two organizations later this summer. The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold informational forums for its members from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on June 21 and July 8 at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

