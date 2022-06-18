 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Commissioner addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

Kiwanis, Pollom, Cox

Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis member Carrie Pollom and Dave Cox.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Mattoon Commissioner Dave Cox was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Cox oversees public health and safety for the city of Mattoon and he discussed ongoing safety and health concerns and although not actually his department, he answered questions about the proposed sports complex in Mattoon.

Cox, a sales consultant for Pilson Auto Center, also discussed changes in the auto industry brought on by the pandemic and supply issues and answered questions about the push for electric cars.

Cox said the industry is moving toward more of a “made to order” model in which buyers will pick the model and features they want and their automobile will be built to their specifications.

Gamma Chapter attends convention in Springfield

For more information about Dave Cox go to the city of Mattoon and Pilson Auto Center websites. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

Related to this story

Birthday: Grooms — 100th

Birthday: Grooms — 100th

Mary Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 25. Her family will hold an open house in her honor on Sunday.

Birthday: Lawyer — 80th

Birthday: Lawyer — 80th

Don Lawyer of Charleston will celebrate his 80th Birthday on Friday, July 1st. A family celebration is planned. Card would be welcome.

