Mattoon Commissioner addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Mattoon Commissioner Dave Cox was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Cox oversees public health and safety for the city of Mattoon and he discussed ongoing safety and health concerns and although not actually his department, he answered questions about the proposed sports complex in Mattoon.

Cox, a sales consultant for Pilson Auto Center, also discussed changes in the auto industry brought on by the pandemic and supply issues and answered questions about the push for electric cars.

Cox said the industry is moving toward more of a “made to order” model in which buyers will pick the model and features they want and their automobile will be built to their specifications.

For more information about Dave Cox go to the city of Mattoon and Pilson Auto Center websites. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

