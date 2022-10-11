Mattoon complex to be named Emerald Acres Sports Connection

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon and Rural King have announced that the planned sports complex and related commercial development on the east side of town will be named Emerald Acres Sports Connection.

The city and Mattoon-based Rural King reported the announcement is part of their ongoing development and marketing partnership centered around the sports complex planned at Charleston Avenue East and Interstate 57 south. They reported that the $66 million indoor and outdoor sports complex will draw approximately 580,000 visitors and generate more than $23.8 million in direct economic impact annually.

“Rural King has been the catalyst and an incredible partner for this project. While we still have a few steps to go, their leadership and investment to date have made Emerald Acres possible," said Mayor Rick Hall in a press release.

Hall said during a later interview that the Emerald Acres name pays homage to Mattoon's High School's Green Wave mascot, to the agricultural heritage of the community and Rural King, and to the hope that the complex will be a Central Illinois "jewel." The Emerald Acres logo will be presented with a “Cultivated by Rural King” tagline.

Emerald Acres is an initiative to tap into the youth and amateur sports tourism industry, valued at $39.7 billion by the SportsETA Annual Report. Hall said the city is pursuing intergovernmental agreements with other local taxing bodies on directing new sales and property tax revenue generated in a Emerald Acres-centered business district to pay off bonds issued by the Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. not-for-profit to help finance this facility.

Plans call for Emerald Acres to sit on a 150-acre site that will include a 150,000 square-foot indoor complex with eight basketball/16 volleyball courts; outdoor space with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields; and mixed-use components including hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and big-box retail stores.

Rural King has offered to donated 110 acres for the complex and open 40 adjacent acres it owns to commercial development. Hall said Rural King's commercial recruitment efforts include marketing Emerald Acres through the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Brock Ashley, vice president of business development for Rural King, said in the release that they are proud to be a partner to the community and the city. He said since Rural King planted its roots in Mattoon in 1960 with its flagship store, the company has considered this to be its hometown.

“Our partnership with Emerald Acres demonstrates our commitment to the future of Mattoon from a health and wellbeing perspective, but also as an economic development engine," Ashley said. "Bringing in these retail, hotel, and restaurant partners will be the connection to the next generation of an already thriving community.”

Rural King operates more than 130 farm and home store locations spread across 13 states. The Mattoon store is located at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. Rural King purchased the mall in 2017 and has been recruiting new merchants there, including the Dunham's Sports store that opened this summer.

“For us, partnership doesn’t stop with developing a Rural King store. We’re taking a holistic look at a community and looking for win-wins,” said Rural King Finance Director Blake Pierce in the release. “The Emerald Acres project is a new model for us, but one that has been proven time and again. We are working with experts in this space to ensure this project delivers for Mattoon and surrounding communities.”