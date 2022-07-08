Mattoon council hears proposal for $66 million sports complex project

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council on Friday took its first collective look at the proposal for a $66 million sports complex project aimed at promoting economic development.

This site would be owned by a planned Mattoon Sports Complex nonprofit corporation and operated by a sports facility management firm. The proposed source of $49.4 million of the needed funding would be a private sector bond issue that would be paid off over approximately 30 years with property, sales and hotel occupancy tax revenue generated in connection with the development.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and I am excited," said council member Dave Cox after hearing the proposal during a special council meeting.

Now, that proposal will be presented for public comments and questions during a council meeting at 6:30 pm. July 19 in the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium. The council then will consider voting sometime in August on a resolution of intent to indicate support for the development, and authorize further work to refine the plans.

Friday's presentation was given by Blake Pierce, Rural King's finance director, and John Hansen, IRR corporate and public finance managing director.

Mattoon-based Rural King has offered to donate 96 acres near the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57 for the complex. Pierce said Rural King representatives first began considering this concept in spring 2019.

"Maybe this would be an opportunity to move the needle and assist with the development of the community," Pierce said of the idea, which was announced publicly in October.

The development area would total 150 acres, with indoor and outdoor sports components on the 96 acres and with hotels, restaurants and stores on adjacent land owned by Rural King.

The backers estimate the development will annually bring in 250,000 to 580,000 visitors, $23.8 million in direct spending, 59,278 additional hotel stays, and a $110.5 million in overall economic impact. The project it will create 1,660 construction jobs and 1,152 direct and indirect permanent jobs,

Plans call for a 140,000-square-foot indoor facility with eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts, locker rooms, family entertainment center, medical tenant space, and seating for approximately 3,000 by fall 2023. The outdoor plans include eight baseball/softball diamonds, eight soccer fields, championship fields and warm-up areas, and a walking/bike path by spring 2024.

Pierce said the planned funding sources include $10 million from donations, $4 million from grants/infrastructure programs, and $10.4 million from a bank loan. Hansen added that those sources and the bond issue would cover the project costs, with $7.7 million surplus available for unexpected construction costs.

Hansen said the goal with such projects is to ensure that the development is economically viable while minimizing the financial risk to the parties involved. He said the bonds would be paid for with new tax revenue generated by the sport complex property, adjacent new commercial businesses, and a new business district that could be put in place for the development area and existing businesses along Route 16 east in Mattoon.

"The City of Mattoon will not be the issuer of the bonds," Hansen said. "That is part of the risk mitigation."

Council member Jim Closson noted that the proposal expects $4 million in new road and other infrastructure costs for the city, and wondered if the project's scale will necessitate increased fire and police services.

Council member David Phipps raised concerns about the discrepancy between projected annual visitor numbers of 250,000 and 580,000 and about the council potentially taking a vote of historic proportions on the city's role in the development. He wondered if a referendum might be more appropriate.