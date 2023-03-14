MATTOON — The County Market in Mattoon has become the first one of Quincy based Niemann Foods Inc.'s stores to rebranded as Niemanns.

Contractors replaced the main County Market sign on the front of this store, 2000 Western Ave., and smaller ones along adjacent areas with new Niemanns signage on Tuesday.

Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs for Niemanns Foods, said the name changes follows an extensive remodeling to the interior of the store and marks the first of the company's stores to be rebranded as Niemanns.

"It represents who we are. Good food and good prices," Kettler said, adding that the remodeling and name change had been in the works for more than a year and a half.

The interior remodeling has included the expansion of deli and bakery offerings, more coolers and freezer cases being added to the new central sales floor layout, and the addition of self-checkout sales registers. Niemann Foods purchased this store, formerly a Walker's supermarket, in 2001.

Niemann Foods plans to celebrate the remodeling and rebranding with a Mattoon Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Thursday at the store.