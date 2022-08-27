Mattoon flea market brings variety of goods to mall

MATTOON — The halls of the Cross County Mall were filled with small businesses selling a variety of items Saturday morning.

From Girl Scout goodies to 3D printed figures to items you'd typically see in a head shop, sellers hoped to get their products out to a new audience.

Kenneth Carr, a Mattoon man looking to expand his small business, said he is grateful for opportunities to share his products and learn more about the people her hopes to reach. He said when he is able to meet customers face to face, it helps him get an understanding of what he wants to sell once he has a storefront.

"Flea markets, for me, get my name out there and get me recognized, but also help me come up with new ideas for the next one or new ideas for the store when it goes up," Carr said. "It gives me inspiration."

With this inspiration, Carr hopes to create a type of business he thinks the community would enjoy: a head shop.

"I'm trying to start more of an old school hippie head shop meets today's kind of lifestyle," Carr said. "So, eventually I would like to open up a store like that here in Mattoon."

Carr said he plans to open a storefront in October or November, but hopes to use flea markets and upcoming conventions as a learning experience in the meantime.

Kenton Banyai, owner of Kenton's Forge, is also trying to reach a niche audience with his products. Banyai uses 3D modeling and printing to create figures for tabletop roleplaying games and of popular characters.

What started as a hobby has turned into Banyai being able to share his passions with others who have similar interests. He sets up his printer along with all of his products and allows people to see what goes into making his work.

He said the flea market is a good opportunity for him to reach prospective customers outside of selling items at local game shops.

"I really don't know where else I would go to do it because online is kind of bunk unless you got something directing traffic to your site, which I don't have, because I'm just a guy selling stuff, I'm not hyper-serious," Banyai said. "I'm just casually doing this for fun."

Aside from his own business, Banyai said he likes the flea markets because of the unique items being sold.

Krista Kingery, a local Girl Scout troop leader, used the flea market as a learning opportunity for her scouts and as a way to make money for activities by selling baked goods.

Saturday was the first time the troop had sold items at the flea market, and Kingery said she was hoping for the best with turnout.

She said the fundraising will help give them new experiences they would not typically have, like a recent trip to the St. Louis Zoo, where the girls were able to have a nighttime experience and a more personalized introduction to the animals.

"Some of them would not have these experiences outside of Girl Scouts," Kingery said.