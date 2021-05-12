Mattoon J.C. Penney closes permanently Sunday

MATTOON — The 100-year-history of J.C. Penney in Mattoon is set to conclude when its store at the Cross County Mall permanently closes at the end of the business day Sunday.

J.C. Penney's final business hours in Mattoon are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The staff has selling the last of the store's merchandise, plus fixtures and mannequins, in recent weeks in preparation for the closure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The financially struggling J.C. Penney company, based in Plano, Texas, announced in mid-December that the Mattoon location would be among stores closing nationwide as part of "an optimization strategy" intended to better position J.C. Penney to drive sustainable, profitable growth.