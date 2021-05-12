 Skip to main content
Mattoon J.C. Penney closes permanently Sunday
Mattoon J.C. Penney closes permanently Sunday

  Updated
MATTOON — The 100-year-history of J.C. Penney in Mattoon is set to conclude when its store at the Cross County Mall permanently closes at the end of the business day Sunday.

J.C. Penney's final business hours in Mattoon are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The staff has selling the last of the store's merchandise, plus fixtures and mannequins, in recent weeks in preparation for the closure.

The financially struggling J.C. Penney company, based in Plano, Texas, announced in mid-December that the Mattoon location would be among stores closing nationwide as part of "an optimization strategy" intended to better position J.C. Penney to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Mattoon's J.C. Penney store has been the west anchor of the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, since the shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon J.C. Penney first opened in 1920 at 1504 Broadway Ave. downtown and moved in 1945 to 1522-1524 Broadway Ave., where the store remained until it relocated to the mall.

Perhaps no other segment of retail has been harder hit by the pandemic than brick-and-mortar. Mall mainstays like JCPenney, Pier1, and Lord & Taylor have all filed for bankruptcy this year. Burt Flickinger, Managing Director at Strategic Resource Group, joined Cheddar to discuss how malls can make themselves more appealing to shoppers.
