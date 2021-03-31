Mattoon Jersey Mike's to give all sales to Food Bank

MATTOON — All day Wednesday, March 31, the Mattoon Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of all sales to the Central Illinois Foodbank as part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.

Jersey Mike's encourages the public to support this cause by buying a sub sandwich, sharing a catering box with healthcare workers, or ordering through the app for delivery and contactless pickup.

Jersey Mike's is located at 1021 Charleston Ave. E. in Mattoon, and the benefit drive will be all day.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of all sales, not just the profit, on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow them on Facebook.

