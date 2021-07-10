 Skip to main content
Mattoon Kiwanis celebrates Ken Wooddell’s 95th birthday

Kiwanis Birthday Photo

Pictured, Bob McClean seated, Zoraida Irizarry standing behind him on the right. Standing in back from left to right: Carlos Ortega, Gary Hawker, Brian Johanpeter, Shelly Eddington, Greg Thompson, Ken Wooddell, Natalie Parkerson, and Janett Winter-Black. Members present at the celebration via Zoom: James Glenn, Brien O'Brien, Phillip Spencer. Club member Carolyn Cloyd is present behind the camera.

 Submitted photo
MATTOON — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon celebrated Ken Wooddell's 95th birthday its meeting on June 23 at the Mattoon Public Library.

In honor of Wooddell's 70th year of service with the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon, he is currently serving as president for the 2020-21 Kiwanis year. Wooddell joined the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon in 1950 a year after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in radio journalism and moving to town to take a job selling advertising with radio station WLBH.

Thousands raised at Life Center canoe and kayak race fundraiser

Wooddell thought the Kiwanis Club would provide him with a great way to get to know other business people while also working on community service projects. The club was still meeting at the U.S. Grant Hotel on Charleston Avenue when he joined.

This is Wooddell's second term as president of the Mattoon club. He also served as president of the club in 1959 and has been involved in hundreds of Kiwanis projects in his tenure with the club, including the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which the club launched in the late 1950s and continues to this day.

