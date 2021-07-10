Mattoon Kiwanis celebrates Ken Wooddell’s 95th birthday

MATTOON — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon celebrated Ken Wooddell's 95th birthday its meeting on June 23 at the Mattoon Public Library.

In honor of Wooddell's 70th year of service with the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon, he is currently serving as president for the 2020-21 Kiwanis year. Wooddell joined the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon in 1950 a year after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in radio journalism and moving to town to take a job selling advertising with radio station WLBH.

Wooddell thought the Kiwanis Club would provide him with a great way to get to know other business people while also working on community service projects. The club was still meeting at the U.S. Grant Hotel on Charleston Avenue when he joined.

This is Wooddell's second term as president of the Mattoon club. He also served as president of the club in 1959 and has been involved in hundreds of Kiwanis projects in his tenure with the club, including the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which the club launched in the late 1950s and continues to this day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.