Mattoon Kiwanis Club hosts CASA director

MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon recently welcomed Kim Carmean, executive director of CASA of East Central Illinois, as the club’s guest speaker for a Zoom call.

Carmean discussed the role CASA plays in assisting abused and neglected children in Coles and the surrounding counties. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and consists of volunteer advocates that are trained and work with children who are in the DCFS system. The goal of CASA advocates is to act as a voice for the children. Advocates visit the children and parents (foster parents, birth parents, and guardians) and monitor the progress of all of the parties in the case and provide reports for the parties involved in court hearings, including the family court judge, attorneys, and the children’s caseworkers, with updates and observations. The CASA office is currently working with 183 area children (at the time Carmean spoke).

Carmean said the program needs additional volunteers. Volunteers must be able to offer about five hours each month and be able to go on visits with the children (although visits are virtual right now due to COVID). If you would like more information about volunteering you can contact the CASA office at 217348-0599 or go to the organization’s website.