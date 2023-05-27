MATTOON — Officer Marcie Miner with the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services was the guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting at the Honey Bee Café.

The OSPS was created by the Illinois Supreme Court in August 2021 to assist in the administration of justice and to promote community safety. The goal of the OSPS is to ensure fairness and equality in the pretrial process with set standards that are administered by pretrial service officers who conduct pretrial investigations and provide pretrial supervision.