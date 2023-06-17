MATTOON — Kathleen Ruhter, owner of Ruhter Bison, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Ruhter Bison is a family-owned ranch located between Newman and Villa Grove. The Ruhter family mission includes environmental conservation, wildlife management, and sustainable farming, as well as raising grass-fed and antibiotic-free bison which provides a healthy alternative to traditional sources of meat.

The Ruhter 15-acre farm provides a haven for native wildlife as well as bison, with deer, coyotes, and pheasants finding permanent residence there, and bats, long-tail weasels, red foxes, songbirds, hawks, snakes, and other wildlife making the occasional appearance.

The Ruhter ranch also offers a guest ranch house for a "farm stay" offering a relaxing environment and beautiful views of the surrounding prairie and bison pastures.

For more information about Ruhter Bison go to ruhterbison.com. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.