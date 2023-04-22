MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon recently welcomed Connie Jones of the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition as guest speaker to talk about the VSC's mission.

The VSC provides assistance to Coles County veterans in immediate need of assistance through its Mess Hall Meals, Reboot, Hero’s 6 and assistance programs. These programs provide companionship to veterans in nursing homes, assistance for veterans in need, help for veterans suffering from PTSD, and friendship.

The VSC is funded through generous donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations. If you would like to know more about the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation, go to veteranssuppportcoalition.com or the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition Facebook page.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.