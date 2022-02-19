Mattoon Kiwanis Club plan annual pancake breakfast

MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club plan to hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S. Ninth St.

The menu offers all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, and coffee, milk and juice. Ticket are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Take out and curbside pickup are available.

Club members will be assisted in serving by members of the Key Club and Builders Club, which are both affiliates sponsored by Kiwanis. Money raised by the breakfast will help the Kiwanis Club support youth-oriented projects such as recent Lawson and Peterson park projects, and youth programs and scholarships.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwnanis.com.

