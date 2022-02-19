 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Mattoon Kiwanis Club plan annual pancake breakfast

  • 0
Kiwanis Pancake People

Pictured, Kiwanis members from left, Gary Hawker, Carrie Pollum, current Kiwanis President Brien O'Brien, and Katrina Butler.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club plan to hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S. Ninth St.

The menu offers all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, and coffee, milk and juice. Ticket are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. 

Take out and curbside pickup are available.

Strasburg group completes 3,000 blankets

Club members will be assisted in serving by members of the Key Club and Builders Club, which are both affiliates sponsored by Kiwanis. Money raised by the breakfast will help the Kiwanis Club support youth-oriented projects such as recent Lawson and Peterson park projects, and youth programs and scholarships.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwnanis.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News