MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club is holding its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S. Ninth St.

The menu offers all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, and coffee, milk and juice. Ticket are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Money raised by the breakfast will help the Kiwanis Club support youth-oriented projects such as recent Lawson and Peterson park projects, and youth programs and scholarships.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to mattoonkiwnanis.com.