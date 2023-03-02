MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club is holding its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S. Ninth St.
The menu offers all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, and coffee, milk and juice. Ticket are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Money raised by the breakfast will help the Kiwanis Club support youth-oriented projects such as recent Lawson and Peterson park projects, and youth programs and scholarships.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to mattoonkiwnanis.com.
Charleston locations in 12 historical photos
Wilb Walker Supermarket
Square
North Park house before renovation
North Park house after renovation
Mother's
Hotel fire
Golf Course
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
Downtown
Coles County National Bank
Charleston Plaza
Celotex Corp.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.