Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe to build anew following fire

MATTOON — The owner of Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe plans to construct a new building following the early fall fire that damaged this 49-year-old business.

"Sorry for the long wait on an update, but I didn't want to post anything until we were done dealing with insurance. We are getting quotes now to start construction on a new building, and we're finally getting the ball rolling on reopening. Thank you all for your continued support and patience," the owner Drew Banks posted on the Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe page on Facebook.

Mattoon Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant and catering service has been closed since Sept. 23 when a fire swept through the kitchen at this location, 800 Charleston Ave.

The restaurant, well known in the community for its fried chicken and iced tea, was co-founded in 1973 by Barb Lawson as part of the Lee's Famous Recipe chain. She and her husband, Larry Lawson, owned and operated the restaurant for more than 45 years and have stayed involved with this business since selling it to their grandson, Drew Banks, in 2018.

Barb Lawson said her grandson has been getting bids on demolishing the old facility and constructing a new restaurant building sometime next year. She said their family wanted to share this update with the community because they have fielded many questions from longtime customers.