Mattoon Middle School reading committee speaks to Kiwanis

MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Middle School Reading Committee and the committee advisor, Ingrid Minger, attended the Mattoon Kiwanis Club meeting on March 23 at the Honey Bee Café to talk about the Read Across Mattoon program.

The Read Across Mattoon program, which is in its 20th year, brings Mattoon Middle School students and the community together through a shared reading project. Each year the Reading Committee chooses a young adult book for distribution to program members and members of the community.

Community members are asked to read the book, complete an online survey to discuss the book and then pass the book on to someone else. The books, which are distributed by the reading committee, are purchased using grants.

This year’s book is "An Invisible Thread," by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski. The inspirational book was adapted for younger readers from the No. 1 New York Times Bestselling book by the same authors and centers on a friendship that forms between a disadvantaged 11-year-old boy and a sales executive after the young boy asks her for money so he can eat lunch. The book is based on a true story.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon, a long-time supporter of the Read Across Mattoon program, presented the MMS Reading Committee members and Minger with a check for $500 for the program.

For more information about Read Across Mattoon, go to the Mattoon Community Unit School District website and then go to Mattoon Middle School. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

