 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

  • 0
Inspector Kiwanis

Pictured from left are Inspector Clint Lawrence and Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club.

Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years. 

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News