Mattoon Public Works director addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

Kiwanis Barber

Pictured from left: Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber and Kiwanis member Greg Thompson.

MATTOON — Dean Barber, public works director for the city of Mattoon, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club at the Honey Bee Cafe.

Barber discussed various projects the public works department is currently engaged in, such as work on Dewitt Avenue which will include milling, patching, resurfacing, and new ADA sidewalk ramps. Howell Paving is contracted to do that work. Barber also answered questions about the IDOT proposal for the I-57 interchange relocation and progress on the proposed Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

