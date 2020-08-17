Mattoon Rehab honors O'Dell

MATTOON — Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center has presented employee of the month honors to nurse Amber O'Dell for July.
"I have always wanted to help people, it makes me feel good. I enjoy when I can cheer up one of my residents by just simply making them smile. I enjoy spending time with them and getting to know them. I love all my residents and I enjoy working with my co-workers at MRHC. I also love working in a facility where they have two facility dogs, Raven and Buddy,” O'Dell said.
O'dell was nominated as employee of the month by her peers. MRHC reported that they are team players and valuable employees.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.