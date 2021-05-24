 Skip to main content
Mattoon SIHF Healthcare moves to new location
Getting an extra hour of sleep each night decreases the risk of Covid-19 infection by 12 per cent, according to a new study.

MATTOON — SIHF Healthcare's Mattoon health center opened at its new location at 911 Remington Road on Monday.

SIHF, headquartered in Sauget in the St. Louis Metro East area, reported in a press release that its health center will continue to provide family medicine at this new location, covering all ages from newborns to geriatric care. In addition, this clinic will continue to offer behavioral health counseling services.

Certified family nurse practitioners Christa Metzelaars and Dolores Wilson, who is new to the health center, serve as the family medicine providers there. Licensed clinical social worker Kelli Canada offers this clinic's counseling services.

SIHF new location

SIHF Healthcare staff April Stephens, at left, and Cathy Yoder staff the front desk Monday afternoon during the healthcare center's first day open at its new location at 911 Remington Road.

“We welcome all patients, even if they don’t have health insurance,” said Kristy Gebhardt, health center manager for SIHF in Mattoon. “With our SmartPay sliding fee discount plan, our patients can receive care regardless of their ability to pay, or even get a break on their co-pays if they have insurance.”

SIHF also accepts Medicare, Medicaid including all of the MCOs, and private or employer-based insurance.

“Improving our service locations and expanding our offerings is an on-going effort to improve access to healthcare,” said SIHF CEO Larry McCulley. “This new health center in Mattoon ensures each of our neighbors and their family members have convenient and better access to quality care.”

Mattoon's SIHF health center previously had been located since 2012 in a building in front of the Cross County Mall and had seen patients there as Mattoon Medical Center. The new clinic is located behind Walmart at the corner of Dettro Drive and Remington Road. The hours will remain the same, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments may be made by calling 217-234-3091.

