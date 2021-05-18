Mattoon women's boutique opens first storefront

MATTOON — Andrea Barr of Mattoon has grown her boutique clothing and accessories business from offering online ordering and festival stands to opening its first storefront location.
Shoppers can find the Hissy Fit & Fabulous Boutique at 309 S. 21st St., along Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon, where it carries women's clothing in sizes small to 3X, infant and children’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, gift items, home décor and more.
"It's something I have always wanted to do ever since I can remember," Barr said of opening a store. "I love to interact with people and put a face to a name."
Barr said she started offering online ordering five years ago and also took a stand to the Arcola Broomcorn Festival and other events. She then decided to move forward with opening a storefront and looked for more than a year for a location before opening at 309 S. 21st St.
The storefront, situated at the west end of a business center near a busy intersection, has a merchandise display window that is highly visible to passing motorists.
"It just seemed like the right place," Barr said, adding that she plans to continue growing her boutique and eventually move to a larger location.
Barr said the storefront has given her an opportunity to interact with her customers face to face on a regular basis and get to know them.
"We have a lot of repeat customers. When those customers come in, I know their style and what they are looking for," Barr said. She added that, "We try to keep our price points affordable so anyone can come in and shop."
Other than a brief period in which women's clothing was in short supply from distributors, Barr said she has not faced any challenges opening her store during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barr said she keeps the sales front sanitized, has masks available, and she and her husband Eric, who helps with the business, have both been vaccinated.
Barr said she and her husband have four children and her business takes its name from the saying, "I feel a hissy fit coming on," which was on a T-shirt her daughter brought back from a vacation. She said "hissy fit" pays homage to her children's clothing and the "fabulous" is for their moms.
The entrepreneur said she tries to cater to these shoppers by offering expanded store hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
"We really try to accommodate the working moms, the busy baseball moms, people who can't fit into the 9-to-5 time of a store," Barr said.
More information is available by visiting hissyfitandfabulous.net or facebook.com/hissyfitandfabulous, or by calling (217) 317-2015.