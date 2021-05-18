Mattoon women's boutique opens first storefront

"It just seemed like the right place," Barr said, adding that she plans to continue growing her boutique and eventually move to a larger location.

Barr said the storefront has given her an opportunity to interact with her customers face to face on a regular basis and get to know them.

"We have a lot of repeat customers. When those customers come in, I know their style and what they are looking for," Barr said. She added that, "We try to keep our price points affordable so anyone can come in and shop."

Other than a brief period in which women's clothing was in short supply from distributors, Barr said she has not faced any challenges opening her store during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barr said she keeps the sales front sanitized, has masks available, and she and her husband Eric, who helps with the business, have both been vaccinated.

Barr said she and her husband have four children and her business takes its name from the saying, "I feel a hissy fit coming on," which was on a T-shirt her daughter brought back from a vacation. She said "hissy fit" pays homage to her children's clothing and the "fabulous" is for their moms.