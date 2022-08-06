Milk & Honey Coffee House owners speak to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Curtis and Shelby McDowell, owners of Milk & Honey Coffee House, were guest speakers at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon on June 29.

The McDowell's opened the shop in the cabin which formerly housed a tattoo shop, located at 621 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon. Sharing space with the coffee shop is the FD Boutique, which is owned and managed by Shelby McDowell's sister, Rachel Cutright.

Shelby McDowell came up with the idea of opening a coffee shop while reading her Bible while on maternity leave. Coming across a passage that referred to "land flowing with milk and honey," the idea of creating a coffee shop that would provide people with a peaceful environment took shape.

When they opened their shop the McDowells called it Milk & Honey. Customers are able to find a selection of drinks such as espressos, americanos, chai lattes, cold brew, homemade energy drinks, and coffee. The McDowells hope to expand the business to other states but are currently focused on their home community of Mattoon.