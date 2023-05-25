Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Motorists lined up early Thursday evening for a Circle K fuel sale in anticipation of prices at the pump increasing nationwide for the Memorial Day weekend.

Circle K announced this week that it planned to hold this Fuel Day sale at participating service stations nationwide, including in Illinois.

The service stations offered 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m., plus a limited number of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon. At the Mattoon station, the price at the pump was $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded during the sale.

Jeri Huckaba of Mattoon said news about this sale prompted her to bring her vehicle and a gas can for lawnmower fuel to the Mattoon Circle K, 1821 DeWitt Ave.

"I might as well fuel it up. That's what I thought," Huckaba said. She added that she keeps watch for low gas prices and fuels up at a Tuscola service station, where prices are typically 30 cents per gallon lower than in Mattoon, whenever she drives through that Douglas County town.

The Fuel Day sale took place as many motorists were commuting home at the end of the workday and passing by Circle K, located at the busy intersection of Illinois 121 and U.S. 45. Motorists pulled into the station and formed lines a few vehicles deep at each lane of pumps.

Those motorists included Jade Bennett of Mattoon, a regular customer at Circle K. Bennett said she learned about the sale while stopping to get her favorite fountain pop there, so she fueled up her vehicle and called her husband to bring his vehicle.

"We are always on the lookout for price drops," Bennett said, adding that her teenage son's commute to Cumberland High School necessitates a lot of fuel usage.

Todd Laake of Mattoon said he decided to pay a visit to Circle K after hearing about the Fuel Day sale on the radio. The motorist said he is concerned about fuel prices increasing 30 cents per gallon over Memorial Day weekend.

"I was like, 'I might as well go and take advantage of the sale,'" Laake said. "I travel a lot, so if I find gas that is for less, I will go for it."

The AAA Auto Club Group reported that Illinois gas prices are still declining as nearly 2 million Illinoisans prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA’s holiday travel forecast, more than 1.8 million Illinoisans will take a road trip.

AAA reported that Illinois gas prices have declined 15 cents per gallon over the course of the past 30 days and, a regular gallon of gas was $4.98 a year ago. The average price today is $3.93 per gallon.

"It’s looking like Illinois drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend," said AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart. "However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Illinois drivers would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now."