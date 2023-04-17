“The power of a community lies in its people.” — Anonymous

I have been involved with an experiment in our community called Move To Mattoon. The goal of Move to Mattoon is to embrace the changing face of our national workforce, which has an increasing number of workers whose commute to work is generally a few steps into a designated workspace within their own home.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of people working from home tripled during the pandemic, from about 9 million workers to 27.6 million workers, with a projected 36.2 million remote workers or 22% of the U.S. workforce to work remotely by 2025.

We all have opinions about remote work, I am sure. Personally, I can see the benefit to companies and the appeal for employees. On the other hand, I feel that remote workers sometimes tend to be exactly that, remote, and sometimes lack a sense of camaraderie that comes with working together toward company goals, which can sometimes lead to a disconnect with customers.

But I am not here to argue the pros and cons of remote work, but rather to talk about our experiment and the insight into our community and what makes it tick, or at least my view of it, that has been a byproduct of this endeavor.

The idea behind the Move To Mattoon program was to harness the power of the movement within our society to the benefit of Mattoon by bringing families with a certain level of income into our community where they would become consumers and taxpayers, community participants and neighbors. In return, they would receive incentives donated by local business people and they would have the pleasure of moving to Mattoon and of becoming part of our community. Something we think is pretty special.

We teamed with a program called Make My Move to facilitate this process, something that allowed us to promote what we have to offer as a town and in incentives. Interested workers go to the website which lists various communities hoping to attract remote working families and apply to the communities that appeal to them the most. Then we, as a committee, are able to see a generic listing of people who have applied to our community which provides the barest amounts of detail, initials instead of names, the household occupation, income range, and why they want to move to Mattoon.

From there we open up the applications and schedule video interviews with the applicants. And this, to be honest, has been a great deal more fun than I anticipated and has been the catalyst of a great deal more introspection than I ever expected.

Before our first interview, our committee did a practice run to decide what we wanted to convey to potential new citizens and, other than having informal conversations with applicants that would allow us to get to know each other, we decided we really wanted to convey one thing to our applicants, and that was what each of us likes the most about Mattoon and what we feel is our greatest strength as a community.

I thought a great deal about what to say and what I should highlight, because, let’s face it, this comment had to encapsulate why Mattoon would be the best place for them to live — and that’s a lot of pressure. But in the end when it came time for me to say it, all of my so-called well-thought-out responses went by the wayside and the answer came straight from my heart and out of my mouth. What I have always liked the best about Mattoon is the people, because the people in this community are our greatest strength and our greatest asset.

I don’t want to sound all Pollyanna, it isn’t always easy dealing with other people all of the time, as I am sure some people would say about me at times. But I have witnessed the generosity and commitment of the people in our community, when there is a need, when it is time to pitch in and get something done, when there is a cause or a call or chance to make someone’s burden a little lighter, or when there is an opportunity to make our community a little better.

At the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, our business is your business. But we never lose sight of the fact that people are at the heart of every business — the owners, the employees, the customers. And that is why we are committed to championing our local businesses in every way that we can, to help create a stronger community for us all.