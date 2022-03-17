Neoga gas plant has new owner

NEOGA — The Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga has a new owner.

Earthrise Energy recently announced its acquisition of the natural gas plant, along with two others, from Rockland Capital.

“We are proud to be the new owner of these assets and thrilled to be supported by a well-skilled and highly experienced team at the plants,” said Carla Tully, co-founder and chief executive officer of Earthrise Energy. “Working together, we are providing much needed energy security in the region and improving the resilience and reliability of the grid.”

In addition to the Neoga facility, Earthrise also acquired Gibson City Energy Center, in Gibson City, and Tilton Energy, in Tilton. The plants employ 14 workers, eight of whom are based in Neoga.

Together, the plants provide 773 megawatts of capacity and provide a reliable source of power to electric cooperatives, municipalities and utilities in the Midwest when customers place high demands on the electric grid, the company said.

The plants are part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in Illinois and 14 other states.

The three plants are currently the only holdings of the Arlington, Virginia-based company that was founded in 2019 by energy industry veterans with experience across the market sector.

“We were attracted to these plants because they are highly flexible and support our country’s energy security. They can generate energy on very short notice during times of peak demand for electricity,” Tully said.

Tully said there are plans to invest in the plants and develop other solar and energy storage projects in the region.

“We have a great team at the facilities that we will continue to support, and we will reinvest in improvements in the plants — consistent with our purpose to power our world more responsibly,” Tully said. “Plants like ours are needed to support the integration of new, renewable energy infrastructure. We also are developing renewable energy projects to help create an energy future that is resilient, reliable and clean.”

