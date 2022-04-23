 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

New director at Catholic Charities speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

  • 0
Kiwanis Amanda Honn

Pictured are Amanda Honn, area director for Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties, and Kiwanis board president Brien O'Brien.

MATTOON — Amanda Honn was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club.

Honn is the new area director for Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties. Honn took over the director position upon the retirement of Debbie Albin in 2021.

Honn outlined the many programs available to help people through the facility located at 4217 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon. Programs include a food pantry, clothing assistance, assistance with household items such as housewares and furniture, a MedAssist program which helps with long-term prescription costs and an immediate needs medicine program that can help with short-term medicinal needs, a Blessed Baby program to help new mothers and newborn children, and adaptive equipment loan program, and the Boomerang Blessings Store which provides moderately priced items.

For more information about Catholic Charities, visit the organization's website and Facebook page. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Windsor prom court announced

Windsor prom court announced

Prom will take place at Mason Point in Sullivan on Saturday, May 7. Coronation will start at 7:30 p.m. with the dance following.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News