New director at Catholic Charities speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

Honn is the new area director for Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties. Honn took over the director position upon the retirement of Debbie Albin in 2021.

Honn outlined the many programs available to help people through the facility located at 4217 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon. Programs include a food pantry, clothing assistance, assistance with household items such as housewares and furniture, a MedAssist program which helps with long-term prescription costs and an immediate needs medicine program that can help with short-term medicinal needs, a Blessed Baby program to help new mothers and newborn children, and adaptive equipment loan program, and the Boomerang Blessings Store which provides moderately priced items.