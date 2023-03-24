MATTOON — The state has awarded $8.4 million for constructing a 25-unit housing development on the south side of town that will serve low income residents with disabilities.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that $3.2 million from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund and $5.2 million from the National Housing Trust Fund will go to building The Commons of Mattoon along Brookstone Lane, east of south Ninth Street. The project sponsor is Illinois Affordable Housing, a not-for-profit affiliated with Yost Management Services, Inc. in Charleston.

CEO Jeremy Yost said this Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) development will help provide a "solution to the affordable housing crisis in the area" by serving those in severe need. U.S. Housing and Urban Development reports that a PSH provides housing assistance and supportive services to help households having at least one member with a disability in achieving housing stability.

"Coles County has over 300 residents with no permanent housing, and this is a major problem for our community," Yost said. "The almost $9 million development will be a wonderful new asset to Mattoon and the greater Coles County area, serving as a home to those who need it the most."

The Embarras River Basin Agency, a social service provider based in Greenup, will help residents of The Commons via the permanent housing case managers at its Coles County-West office in Mattoon.

Executive Director Cathy Feltner said ERBA will provide those residents with assistance for moving in, paying rent and other needs. She said they also will provide supportive services, including transportation for medical appointments and grocery shopping.

"This development has long been needed and we are excited it is finally coming to our area," Feltner said, adding that Mattoon is the largest population base in ERBA's service area. "This is going to go far in helping people with services that are needed."

In addition, the LifeLinks mental health clinic in Mattoon will provide counseling services to The Commons residents. The LifeLinks team will focus on individualized treatment plans based upon the tenants’ needs and choices.

"LifeLinks will provide on-site behavioral health services as needed, conduct face-to-face assessments in a dedicated office on-site, and provide mental health consultation to others working with the tenant and/or landlord," Yost said. "The LifeLinks team will collaborate with the housing complex to resolve mental health issues that may prevent a successful tenancy and provide crisis intervention services 24/7."

Funding was awarded to The Commons under Round IX of the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program. The awards are focused on providing affordable housing for those at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations in conjunction with supportive services.

“Funding these vital developments is crucial in helping individuals and families with a wide range of needs live independently in the community of their choice,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said in a press release. “IHDA is committed to continuing to utilize state and federal funding to finance the development of community-based housing to help break the cycle of homelessness, institutionalization, and crisis."