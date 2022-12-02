New Overton Tree Farm open in rural Mattoon

MATTOON — A new Christmas tree farm and an accompanying gift shop have grown up recently among the rolling hills southeast of town.

Cody and Sophie Overton of Mattoon recently debuted their Overton Tree Farm at 9700 E. County Road 550N, just east of the Lerna Road. Sophie Overton said she had been thinking about opening a tree farm for several years, noting that she loves the Christmas season and is from a farm family.

"I wanted it to be a place where people can go for Christmas," Sophie Overton said. She added that, "Our whole goal is to make it more that just getting a tree, something for the whole family to go do."

To achieve that goal, the Overtons have constructed a barn-like, all-season building that offers a gift shop and concessions and can host special events. For example, Santa (Katzmandu band member Mike Katz) and his sister elf (retired Mattoon vocal music instructor Angi Dallas) will sing carols and visit with children from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the barn.

The couple just broke ground on the 2,300-square-foot, two-story barn about five months ago as five years of initial planning and development for the tree farm neared its conclusion.

Cody Overton said those efforts also included finding and purchasing a suitable property, as well as making connections with tree nurseries in the region. He said the farm opened on Nov. 19 with concolor, Canaan and Fraser varieties of fir trees in stock.

"We started out with around 200 trees and we have about 20 now. We have had a really good response and a lot of positive feedback," Cody Overton said, adding that they plan to add white pines next year. "Eventually, we will have our planted trees wrapped around the building."

The tree farm still has a large supply of greenery for making wreaths, swags, porch pots, crosses and more, including custom orders. Sophie Overton said they craft greenery on a specialized work table that was previously used by the Tucker's Tree Farm at Coles Station and by another farm before that.

Cody Overton said they have gotten a lot of essential advice and support from Brady and Cathy Tucker, who operated their tree farm for more than 20 years.

"They have been a blessing to us. They have been mentors to us," Cody Overton said. He and his wife added they have also been blessed to get help with the new tree farm from their family and their fellow parishioners at The Fields Church in Mattoon.

Besides greenery, the 1,700-square-foot gift shop is stocked with apparel, mugs and other souvenirs with Overton Tree Farm's logo and "The Season, The Reason" message.

The gift shop also carries items such as the Overtons' raw honey, Crab Apple Creek honey from John Watson's farm in Cooks Mills, and CKKC Farm's handcrafted goat milk soap created by Cody Overton's sister, Kacie Overton Richey.

In addition, the concession stand in the gift shop serves up hot chocolate, cappuccino, apple cider and other drinks along with a variety of snacks. This includes "road your own" s'mores.

Overton Tree Farm's regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Sophie Overton said after the weekend of Dec. 3-4 they may scale back hours as the gift shop remains open for the remainder of the Christmas season, but the tree supply thins. Updates will be posted on the Overton Tree Farm page on Facebook.

Looking beyond the Christmas season, Cody Overton said they may start utilizing the barn and the surrounding grounds as a venue for baby showers, rehearsal dinners and other small events. He said the 1 1/2 acre grounds include scenic pollinator plantings and trails, and will soon have a pond.