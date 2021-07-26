North American Lighting to open factory in Mattoon facility

MATTOON — North American Lighting plans to open a factory and begin production this fall in an existing building in Mattoon.

Angela Griffin, president of the Coles Together economic development organization for Coles County, made this announcement early Monday afternoon during an interview on the WEIU Issues and Attitudes program.

"We are happy to announce that North American Lighting is joining the corporate landscape in the Coles County area. They will be moving into a building in Mattoon very soon," Griffin said, adding that she does not her permission to disclose the location yet. "They plan to be in production this fall. It's a really quick timetable they are working under."

Griffin said North American Lighting produces a wide variety of head lamps for automobiles. North American Lighting has a corporate headquarters in Paris, plus locations in Flora and Salem.

"They are a long term, strong company. They know what they are doing," Griffin said.

North American Lighting intends to start production at its new facility in Mattoon with 30-40 employees and then grow that workforce to 75-100 over the next year, Griffin said.

"They are just growing. They are growing and they need to expand," Griffin said. She added that, "They have plans, if it works, to double the size of the building they are going into and to continue to grow here."

This story will be updated.

