Objection filed over Sarah Bush Lincoln's $35 million Effingham project

The objection filed by St. Anthony's cites the example of scans that SBL is proposing.

"It would appear that the applicant plans to redirect patient volume from HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for both CT Scan and Ultrasound," says the objection. "As required by the Review Board's rules, the applicant should be required to submit physician referral letters for these services in order for the Review Board and the community to assess the impact of this proposed project on existing care providers."

The review board has scheduled a Sept. 2 public hearing at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, according to Esker.

Esker said adding CT scans to the Bonutti site is, "Simply to round out the full scope of imaging services. This is a convenience issue for the patients who already go to Bonutti Clinic, already see those providers there, already go to our walk-in clinic and go to our primary care physicians. It's a patient convenience issue for CT. Everything else is already being offered by Sarah Bush Lincoln in Effingham and has been for quite some time."

Rutherford said that taking business away from St. Anthony's threatens the hospital's ability to provide an array of services and contributions to the community.