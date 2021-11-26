Opening for Mattoon Dunkin' now planned for 2022

MATTOON — The planned opening of a Dunkin' location in front of the Cross County Mall is now set for 2022.
The Central Illinois Dunkin' franchiser that intends to debut Mattoon's first location had hoped to open there sooner but their plans for opening in 2021 were delayed by labor and material shortages, said Caton Commercial broker Eddie Palacios. He said the franchiser still plans to open a Dunkin' with a drive through on the former Taco Bell site, now by late summer of next year.
Coles County property tax records show that a holding company, Om Shree Guari, LLC, for the franchiser recently purchased the former Taco Bell site along Broadway Avenue East from property owner Rural King Realty, LLC, which also owns the Cross County Mall.
Taco Bell relocated in 2019 to a newly constructed building at 105 Swords Drive, closer to Interstate 57. Rural King subsequently demolished the former Taco Bell building as part of marketing efforts for this site.
12 vintage Cross County Mall ads
Bargain Days at Cross County Mall
Washington's Birthday Sale
It's Christmas at the Mall!
Great Gift Ideas!
Customer Appreciation Day
Computer Giveaway
J.P.'s Sandwich Shop
Mister Music
Myers Brothers Anniversary Sale
Lawn & Garden Show
A great place for holiday shopping!
Customer Appreciation Day
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.