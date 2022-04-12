Pagliai’s named Charleston Chamber's Local Business of the Year

CHARLSTON — Pagliai’s Pizza has been honored as the 2022 Local Business of the Year by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an award announcement Tuesday, the Chamber reported that the restaurant was opened in November 1964 by Aldo Pagliai and it was purchased in 1976 by his son, Paul.

The origin of Pagliai’s Pizza dates back to 1955 when the original Pagliai’s was opened in Ames, Iowa by Sam and Delores Pagliai. There were a total of 26 storefronts located in small college towns throughout the Midwest.

“A couple of other stores still have family connections today, including our Charleston location,” said partner Dan Lozano in the announcement. He and his wife, Rosie, Paul’s daughter, continue the family legacy by operating the business today with Paul.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 1600 Lincoln Ave., has employed hundreds of Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University students since it opened more than 50 years ago.

“I started while attending EIU myself, and we currently employ 36. We got as low as 19 during the pandemic, and are still looking for a few more employees,” Lozano said. “With supply chain issues during these times, we have kept our menu ‘short and sweet’ — pizza and spaghetti.”

However, the Chamber reported that these economic times have not impacted customer satisfaction levels. Among eight different rating services, six equaled 4.5 or more on a 5 point scale. These included Chamber of Commerce.com, Facebook and Google.

“Many Charleston area residents have fond memories of Pagliai’s,” said Doug Abolt, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber. “Many first dates took place at their restaurant.”

Abolt said the Chamber is delighted to recognize another one of the Charleston area’s most well-known and established businesses.

“There is no other business that defines home more than Pagliai’s,” said area resident Jake Dively in the announcement.

This is the Chamber’s 18th Business of the Year Award, an honor that is sponsored once again by Machinery Management Service, Inc. The Chamber plans to present this award during its 102nd annual Dinner, sponsored by First Mid Bank & Trust, on April 30 at Eastern’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Union.

Other awards presented that night will include Diplomat of the Year, sponsored by Tomco Insurance; and HEROES of the Year, sponsored by Brick House Bar & Grill/Unique Suites Hotel and Consolidated Communications, Inc.

Immediately following the dinner this year, Brick House/Unique Suite will be both hosting and co-sponsoring a HEROES Reception with Consolidated.

The Farmer of the Year Award, sponsored by Peoples Bank & Trust, will be awarded at Charleston’s Red, White & Blue Days celebration of the Fourth of July.

Reservation information for both the dinner and the reception is available at: charlestonchamber.com/newpage5caa36a9. Reservations also can be made by calling the Chamber at 217-345-7041 or visiting its office at 501 Jackson Ave.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.