Potbelly, which returned a $10 million PPP loan in April, just got another one. This time it’s for keeps.

Demand fell off during the $310 billion second round of PPP amid concerns about loan forgiveness. The program was tweaked to give borrowers more flexible terms, extending the covered payroll period to 24 weeks and reducing the portion of the loan that must be used for payroll to 60%.

Despite extending the program until Aug. 8, it expired with about $130 billion in funds remaining.

Potbelly obtained its $10 million PPP loan during the first round through JPMorgan Chase. Harvest, its second-round lender, specializes in SBA loans, according to its website.

The new five-year PPP loan is at a 1% interest rate. Potbelly intends to apply for forgiveness of a “portion of the loan,” according to the SEC filing.

“To protect our employees’ jobs, and support their families that rely on Potbelly for their livelihoods, we applied for and received a loan,” the company said in its statement. “The funds will go to our dedicated employees, to preserving jobs and to keeping shops open.”

Potbelly, which grew from a single store on Lincoln Avenue in 1977 to a nationwide chain with 424 company-owned and 44 franchised stores and more than 5,500 employees, has struggled during the pandemic. The company issued a “going concern” warning after revenues plunged during the first quarter.