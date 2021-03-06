President of Eastern Illinois University speaks to Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Dr. David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon to discuss what is happening around the EIU campus and how COVID has affected the staff and students of the university. He described the university as being like a small city with its own facilities and police department, and with people who live and work on campus.

Glassman reported that EIU has seen three years of increasing enrollments. The increases have included an increase in the freshman class each of the three years. Glassman pointed out that this was a nice rebound after the drop in enrollment caused by the state budget impasse a few years back and that it is indicative that EIU is a strong and healthy institution.

EIU currently has an enrollment of 8,500 undergraduate and graduate students, with some students, mainly graduate students, adult learning students, and students of dual credit offerings, taking classes entirely online, and puts them on track with their enrollment goals.

Glassman also pointed out that each of those years, EIU has had an increasing number of students from within 60 miles of university, which is something they have focused on because those students are most likely to stay in the area after graduation and help grow the community.