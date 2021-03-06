President of Eastern Illinois University speaks to Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Dr. David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon to discuss what is happening around the EIU campus and how COVID has affected the staff and students of the university. He described the university as being like a small city with its own facilities and police department, and with people who live and work on campus.
Glassman reported that EIU has seen three years of increasing enrollments. The increases have included an increase in the freshman class each of the three years. Glassman pointed out that this was a nice rebound after the drop in enrollment caused by the state budget impasse a few years back and that it is indicative that EIU is a strong and healthy institution.
EIU currently has an enrollment of 8,500 undergraduate and graduate students, with some students, mainly graduate students, adult learning students, and students of dual credit offerings, taking classes entirely online, and puts them on track with their enrollment goals.
Glassman also pointed out that each of those years, EIU has had an increasing number of students from within 60 miles of university, which is something they have focused on because those students are most likely to stay in the area after graduation and help grow the community.
Glassman reported that EIU partners with Golden Apple to provide the best training for future teachers, they offer a new degree in electrical engineering, and EIU is very proudly welcoming students to the new Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing on the EIU campus.
Glassman also talked about the challenges brought on by the pandemic, including difficulty recruiting students when EIU representatives have been unable to visit high schools and large campus tours have been prohibited.
But he pointed out that the entire staff of EIU has worked hard to meet those challenges to the best of their ability, and they have remained committed to being with the students in and out of the classroom. He said they spent “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours” trying to figure out how to safely reopen the campus.
To do that, they put strict procedures in place, including COVID testing, social distancing requirements, sanitation stations were installed, masks are required, and there are consequences for non-compliance with these rules. Classes are designed to avoid intermingling and have been kept to a maximum of about 20 students, for the most part.
The largest class, which has 49 enrollees, has been held in the grand ballroom where the students can safely social distance. And every night a crew comes in to disinfect each of the 212 classrooms.
EIU has 110 quarantine and isolation spaces on the campus to use if someone has been exposed or has tested positive. The highest use of these spaces since the pandemic began has been 50 students at one time, most of whom were isolated due to contact tracing. EIU posts the number of students and employees who have tested positive on its website.
Athletics has been another challenge during this time, as EIU has 19 athletic sports teams and only two, men’s and women’s basketball, has been allowed to compete. The other sports were delayed to spring, so it will be a “whirlwind” once they all begin. Each team is required to follow the rules of the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the NCAA, and the Illinois governor’s office.
Overall, Glassman said the university is healthy and vibrant and students are matriculating. EIU has an above national average record for retention of students and shows a high job placement among its graduates. EIU has the lowest cost of attendance of the 12 public universities in Illinois, which makes it the highest quality at the lowest cost for students.
For more information about EIU go to the university website. For more information bout the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.