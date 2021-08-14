Prevention Initiative Birth-3 teacher speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Tonya Reynolds was the guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting.

Reynolds is a teacher with the Prevention Initiative Birth-3 Program with the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2. The program promotes bonding with families of children from birth to 3 years of age and assists with prenatal care and parental education.

According to Reynolds, about 75 percent of language skills are learned in the first three years of life, making those formative years very important. They are also important in determining positive or negative social and emotional development. The program is funded by the Illinois State Board of Education.

For more information about the Prevention Initiative Birth-3 Program go to the Mattoon School District's website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.