 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

RealiTea ProjecT developer speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Taneya Higginbotham spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about The RealiTea ProjecT during a recent Kiwanis Zoom meeting.

Higginbotham, the project developer, described the project mission as: “Discussing the ‘reali-tea’ on racial injustice and racial equity to stimulate righteous actions and transform communities.”

Higginbotham

Higginbotham

The RealiTea ProjecT is meant to facilitate safe and open dialogue on sensitive subjects throughout the community by facilitating interviews and discussions with individuals and business people in Coles County. It will provide information about racial equity projects, movements, and conversations, provide assessments of racial equity, promote partnerships, and conduct or act as a liaison for racial equity and diversity training in Coles County.

For more information about The RealiTea ProjecT go to the project Facebook page. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story behind Mattoon's original Burger King — and why is stayed that way

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story behind Mattoon's original Burger King — and why is stayed that way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News