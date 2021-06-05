RealiTea ProjecT developer speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Taneya Higginbotham spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about The RealiTea ProjecT during a recent Kiwanis Zoom meeting.

Higginbotham, the project developer, described the project mission as: “Discussing the ‘reali-tea’ on racial injustice and racial equity to stimulate righteous actions and transform communities.”

The RealiTea ProjecT is meant to facilitate safe and open dialogue on sensitive subjects throughout the community by facilitating interviews and discussions with individuals and business people in Coles County. It will provide information about racial equity projects, movements, and conversations, provide assessments of racial equity, promote partnerships, and conduct or act as a liaison for racial equity and diversity training in Coles County.

For more information about The RealiTea ProjecT go to the project Facebook page. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

