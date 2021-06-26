Regional Innovation Center topic of Mattoon Kiwanis meeting

The Regional Innovation Center will focus on a combination of dual credit, certificate, work-ready programming and leadership. The program would expand on what is currently available for high school students which includes training in welding, computer-assisted design, construction, ag mechanics and plant/animal sciences, culinary arts, early childhood, and graphic arts training, and it would add training in visual communications, broadcast and marketing, programming and coding, HVAC, green energy, hospitality, and leadership. The plan includes the purchase and renovation of the Consolidated Communications building at 121 S. 17th St. in Mattoon.