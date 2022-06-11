Registration open for virtual job fair

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Effingham County Chamber, and EC Jobs are partnering to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m.-noon, Thursday, June 16.

The Virtual Job Fair is a great way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses in the area. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn about possible employment opportunities from Continental Mills, Flex-N-Gate, Little Lambs, Metric Works, Peerless of America II, Rural King, and Waupaca.

Employers will detail information about who they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Registration is required to attend. Visit https://bit.ly/3mbx2hf to register.

