 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Registration open for virtual job fair

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Effingham County Chamber, and EC Jobs are partnering to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m.-noon, Thursday, June 16.

YARD AND GARDEN: Bagworms are on the march in June

The Virtual Job Fair is a great way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses in the area. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn about possible employment opportunities from Continental Mills, Flex-N-Gate, Little Lambs, Metric Works, Peerless of America II, Rural King, and Waupaca.

Employers will detail information about who they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Registration is required to attend. Visit https://bit.ly/3mbx2hf to register. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: McDowell — 99th

Birthday: McDowell — 99th

Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 99th birthday on Thursday, June 23. A card shower is being held in his honor.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News