My original article completely changed direction this morning when I noticed that demolition of the old Famous Recipe building, located at 800 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon since 1973, was in full force and the only visible remains were a portion of the roof that seemed to be stubbornly hanging on and the back wall.

Off to one side, cars were stopped and drivers were outside taking photos. And I have to admit that although I knew it was about to happen, it still took me by surprise and slowed me down as I gaped at the disappearing landmark with a momentary jolt of nostalgia.

What is it about times like this we find so riveting? Of course, the very process of a demolition always catches our attention. But sometimes it is sadness at the loss of a beautiful piece of architecture or important and well-loved landmark. It is the shock of seeing a piece of our community and our collective past disappearing before our eyes.

While the Famous Recipe building was more of a vernacular architecture style, reflecting local building methods, traditions, materials, and the era it was built, rather than high style architecture which is more about aesthetics than utilitarianism, it was an attractive and functional commercial building when it was built for previous owners, Henry’s Drive-Inn Inc., which opened a Henry’s Beef and Burger restaurant at that location in 1970. The building was remodeled in 1973 to make way for Famous Recipe.

Famous Recipe was heavily damaged in a fire on Sept. 23, 2022, and is now being razed and a new Famous Recipe will be built to replace it. No one was hurt in the fire and Famous Recipe will return, so this story has a happy ending.

So why the twinge of sadness? Because buildings are more than just that, impersonal blocks of wood and stone, they are home to memories and experiences and good times with our friends and families. They are where life-changing decisions are made, children are born, and where our lives are lived. And every building, large or small, attractive or not, is part of our collective experience and community.

So even though we look forward to the future of this local favorite, we still feel the pull of nostalgia. We also mourn losses to our community landscape, this place we call home. Sometimes buildings must go for a variety of reasons and sometimes they are unexpectedly lost, as in this case, or like the loss of Shores Jewelry to fire in 2019 (which also thankfully resulted in no injuries). And those losses are painful.

But ultimately we celebrate the resurrection of these businesses, Shores Jewelry at a new Broadway Avenue location and Famous Recipe at the old location, and we look forward to the ways the changes will enhance our community. (In the case of Shores Jewelry, a new pocket park is in the works for the old location, giving us two reasons to celebrate.)

But this is what it all adds up to, the nostalgia, the past, the future, the changes, the favorites that we rely on — they are our history, our community. The nostalgia and memories and excitement for the future are all tied to the way we think about Mattoon.

At the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, we feel a growing sense of pride and excitement in our community. We have witnessed it in the people engaged in community development through Mattoon in Motion and in the dedicated and hard-working local business people who have weathered so many recent challenges. We see it in local nonprofit workers striving to improve lives and the generosity of this community that helps make that possible. We experience it with our dedicated first responders and medical workers and medical facility staff. And we see it in the volunteers and businesses that give so much time and money to create the Trunk or Treat and Celebrate Christmas events — for the sheer joy of bringing these two celebrations to Mattoon.

Our chamber and our members are a partnership of businesses and professionals working together to help facilitate a healthy economy and create a good quality of life in our community. Because we all have one goal and that is to make Mattoon the best community we can — for everyone. We hope you can feel the excitement too.